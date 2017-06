May 9 Ingenuity Property Investments Ltd :

* Announces equity raise of up to 150 mln rand through issue of new ordinary shares by means of a private placing

* Intends to use net proceeds from private placing for working capital requirements

* Says Avior Capital Markets Proprietary Limited is acting as sole bookrunner for this capital raise