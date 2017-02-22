BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Ingevity Corp:
* Ingevity reports preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.34
* Q4 earnings per share $0.22
* Sees FY 2017 sales $930 million to $950 million
* Q4 sales $210.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $202 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA between $215 million and $225 million
* Sees board of directors authorizes $100 million share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V