"Hammer, hammer, hammer": Canada lobbies U.S. before NAFTA talks
CINCINNATI, Ohio, June 29 In the baking Ohio heat Canada's trade minister is trying to save NAFTA, one encounter at a time.
June 28 Ingevity Corp
* Ingevity corp - will build a new activated carbon extrusion plant in changshu, china
* Ingevity corp - new facility will be located in changshu city within jiangsu province
* Ingevity corp - new facility is expected to be operational by fall of 2018 and will employ about 80 people
* Ingevity corp - plant represents an investment of approximately $20 million, majority of which will be incurred in 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 29 Peer at the instrument panel on your new car and you may find sleek digital gauges and multicolored screens. But a glimpse behind the dashboard could reveal what U.S. auto supplier Visteon Corp found: a mess.
