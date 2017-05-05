May 5 Ingles Markets Inc:

* Ingles Markets, incorporated reports sales and net income for second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2017

* Q2 sales rose 2.4 percent to $946.2 million

* Qtrly diluted earnings per common share class a $0.45

* Qtrly diluted earnings per common share class b $0.42

"milder winter weather in current year also adversely impacted fiscal 2017 sales and earnings compared with fiscal 2016"