BRIEF-Shortcut Media acquires 100 percent of shares of Frost VFX
* PURCHASE PRICE AT SEK 1.2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 24 Init AG:
* New CFO: Bernhard Smolka hands over to Herbert Baesch
* Bernhard Smolka will hand over reigns to his successor, Herbert Baesch, after company's annual general meeting on 24 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* PURCHASE PRICE AT SEK 1.2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Police consider possible criminal action (Updates with death toll, police comment, PM's visit)
June 16 Apple Inc said on Friday it hired co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, to lead its video programming efforts.