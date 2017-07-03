July 3 Inland Homes Plc:

* Says sale of its 50% interest in aston clinton, a green field site in aylesbury for 11 million stg

* Says signing of an option agreement for a 13 acre development site in Braintree, Essex

* Says has completed sale of its site in Aston Clinton, Buckinghamshire for a total sum of 22 million stg with group's share being 11 million stg