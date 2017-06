June 2 Inmarsat Plc

* Inmarsat plc - inmarsat additional gx satellite contract

* Awards contract for additional gx satellite to thales alenia space

* Value of contract to construct satellite will be approximately $130 million over three years 2017 to 2019

* Contract award will operate within company's existing capital expenditure guidance for 2017 and 2018