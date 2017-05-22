BRIEF-Kangmei Pharmaceutical to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 29
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.205 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
May 22 INNATE PHARMA SA:
* COMPLETED THE DOSE ESCALATION PART OF ITS ONGOING PHASE I TRIAL EVALUATING IPH4102 IN PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY CUTANEOUS T CELL LYMPHOMAS
* NO DOSE-LIMITING TOXICITY WAS REPORTED AND THE MAXIMUM TOLERATED DOSE (MTD) WAS NOT REACHED
* THE COHORT EXPANSION PART OF THE TRIAL IN PATIENTS WITH TRANSFORMED MYCOSIS FUNGOIDES AND SÉZARY SYNDROME WILL START IN THE UPCOMING WEEKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.205 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
* Resappdx delivers excellent results in Australian paediatric study analysed using Smartcough-C Methodology
WASHINGTON, June 21 The White House is bringing together drone makers, wireless companies and venture capitalists on Thursday to look at ways government can help speed new technologies to the marketplace.