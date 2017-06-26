June 26 Inner Mongolia Tianshou Technology & Development Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 75 percent stake and credit rights in Jilin firm for a combined 1.3 billion yuan ($190.06 million)

* Says it plans to raise up to 1.3 billion yuan in share private placement to fund the acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ta5myS; bit.ly/2sd6g9Q

