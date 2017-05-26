May 26 Innergex Renewable Energy Inc:

* Innergex begins commercial operation of the 25.3 MW Boulder Creek hydroelectric facility

* Innergex Renewable Energy Inc - ‍Boulder Creek's average annual production is estimated to reach 92,500 mwh​

* Innergex Renewable - ‍in its first full year of operation, Boulder Creek is expected to generate revenues and adjusted ebitda of about $9.0 million and $7.5 million, respectively​

* Innergex Renewable Energy Inc - ‍innergex owns a 66.7pct interest in hydro facility and Ledcor Power Group Ltd owns remaining 33.3pct​