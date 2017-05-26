UPDATE 3-Diageo to buy George Clooney's Casamigos tequila for up to $1 bln
* Analysts question if Casamigos can sustain pace of growth (Adds analyst comments, Diageo shares)
May 26 Innergex Renewable Energy Inc:
* Innergex begins commercial operation of the 25.3 MW Boulder Creek hydroelectric facility
* Innergex Renewable Energy Inc - Boulder Creek's average annual production is estimated to reach 92,500 mwh
* Innergex Renewable - in its first full year of operation, Boulder Creek is expected to generate revenues and adjusted ebitda of about $9.0 million and $7.5 million, respectively
* Innergex Renewable Energy Inc - innergex owns a 66.7pct interest in hydro facility and Ledcor Power Group Ltd owns remaining 33.3pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Analysts question if Casamigos can sustain pace of growth (Adds analyst comments, Diageo shares)
LONDON, June 22 Saudi Arabian stocks rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, heading for their biggest weekly gain in six years, after the promotion of a reformist Prince Mohammed to the role of crown prince and the prospect of inclusion in MSCI's equity index.
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said on Thursday that Chinese low-cost carrier Ruili Airlines had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 20 of Boeing's 737 MAX airplanes, in a deal worth around $2.2 billion at current list prices.