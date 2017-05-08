BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
May 8 Innerworkings Inc:
* Innerworkings announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 revenue $267.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $277.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raises fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share view to $0.45 to $0.49
* Raising 2017 earnings guidance
* Innerworkings expects gross revenue to range between $1.155 billion and $1.185 billion in 2017
* Guidance for gross revenue and non-gaap adjusted ebitda are unchanged for 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $1.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing