BRIEF-Verisec approved to change listing to NASDAQ First North Premier
* HAS BEEN APPROVED TO CHANGE LISTING FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH TO NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER
May 11 Innity Corporation Bhd
* Unit filed a writ of summons and statement of claim and mediation certificate against Letv Sports Culture Develop (Hk) Co
* Claim for a sum of HK$3.8 million in respect of outstanding advertising fees for services provided by ICCL Source text: (bit.ly/2pCeLdP) Further company coverage:
* FY 2016/2017 REVENUE 123.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 105.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
PARIS, June 19 Boeing has launched an in-house data-crunching activity called "Boeing AnalytX" to pull together systems and about 800 data experts to provide services to customers and define improvements in the way Boeing builds jets, company officials said.