May 3 Innocoll Holdings Plc-
* Innocoll Holdings - on May 2, 2017, co entered
confidential separation agreement,general release with jose
carmona, current chief financial officer
* Innocoll Holdings Plc - separation agreement provides for
voluntary termination of employment relationship between company
and carmona - sec filing
* Innocoll Holdings Plc - on May 1, 2017, jose carmona
notified company that he will resign from his position as chief
financial officer of company
* Innocoll Holdings Plc - on May 1, 2017, company appointed
pat hutchison as interim chief financial officer of company,
effective immediately
Source text: (bit.ly/2pvX6XW)
