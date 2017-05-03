May 3 Innocoll Holdings Plc-

* Innocoll Holdings - on May 2, 2017, co entered confidential separation agreement,general release with jose carmona, current chief financial officer

* Innocoll Holdings Plc - separation agreement provides for voluntary termination of employment relationship between company and carmona - sec filing

* Innocoll Holdings Plc - on May 1, 2017, jose carmona notified company that he will resign from his position as chief financial officer of company

* Innocoll Holdings Plc - on May 1, 2017, company appointed pat hutchison as interim chief financial officer of company, effective immediately