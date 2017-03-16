March 17 Innocoll Holdings Plc
* Innocoll Holdings Plc announces fourth quarter and
full-year 2016 financial and operating results and provides
corporate update
* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.26 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.40 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 loss per share $0.13
* Q4 revenue $600,000 versus $900,000
* Q4 revenue view $1.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says company may not be able to generate revenues from
sale of Xaracoll until end of 2018, if at all
* Says Innocoll's capital resources are insufficient to meet
its future operating and capital requirements
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: