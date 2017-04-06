April 6 INNOFACTOR PLC

* HUS SELECTS INNOFACTOR AS THE DEVELOPER OF THE TERVEYSKYLÄ VIRTUAL HOSPITAL APPLICATIONS

* HUS ESTIMATES TOTAL PURCHASE VALUE DURING CONTRACT PERIOD TO BE APPROXIMATELY 1.8 MILLION EUROS, WHICH IS CONTRIBUTED TO 2017

* FINAL VALUE OF DEAL DURING CONTRACT PERIOD CANNOT HOWEVER BE KNOWN AT THIS POINT

* AGREEMENT TO BE SIGNED WILL BE VALID UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.