a day ago
BRIEF-Innophos Holdings Inc Q2 earnings per participating share $0.57
August 1, 2017 / 11:51 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Innophos Holdings Inc Q2 earnings per participating share $0.57

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Innophos Holdings Inc

* Innophos Holdings, Inc. Reports second-quarter 2017 results

* Sees fy 2017 revenue down about 4 percent

* Innophos Holdings Inc - reiterates full year 2017 revenue and earnings guidance, excluding impact of novel ingredients acquisition

* Innophos Holdings Inc - sales in Q3 are expected to be similar to Q2 2017, down approximately 4% year over year

* Innophos holdings inc qtrly net sales $179.1 million versus $181.9 million

* Innophos Holdings Inc qtrly diluted earnings per participating share $0.57

* Innophos Holdings Inc - earnings in Q3 are forecast to be positively affected sequentially by reduced implementation fees, among others

* Innophos Holdings Inc - anticipates phase 2 operational excellence fees incurred in first half of year "will be more than offset" by phase 2 savings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

