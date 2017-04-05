April 5 Innophos Holdings Inc

* Innophos holdings inc - targeting $1.25 billion revenue and 20% adjusted ebitda by 2022

* Innophos holdings inc - reiterates q1 2017 expectations and 2017 guidance

* Innophos holdings inc - sees q1 net income expected to be in range of $10 million to $11 million

* Innophos holdings inc - sees q1 sales for quarter expected to be similar to q4 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $181.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $181.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.58, revenue view $704.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S