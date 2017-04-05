UPDATE 1-Western Digital seeks court injunction to block sale of Toshiba chip unit
* Argues sale cannot be made without its consent (Adds comment from Western Digital CEO)
April 5 Innophos Holdings Inc
* Innophos holdings inc - targeting $1.25 billion revenue and 20% adjusted ebitda by 2022
* Innophos holdings inc - reiterates q1 2017 expectations and 2017 guidance
* Innophos holdings inc - sees q1 net income expected to be in range of $10 million to $11 million
* Innophos holdings inc - sees q1 sales for quarter expected to be similar to q4 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $181.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.58, revenue view $704.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Argues sale cannot be made without its consent (Adds comment from Western Digital CEO)
* India BJP government takes tougher line on cattle slaughter
* Says public offering of 3.15 million common shares priced at $72.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: