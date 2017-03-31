March 31 Innova Gaming Group Inc
* Innova's special committee launches strategic review
process
* Innova gaming group inc says special committee is
comprised of paul van eyk and edward stanek, each an independent
director of company
* Has engaged in discussions with Pollard Banknote, both
directly and indirectly through their respective financial
advisors
* Special committee has invited Pollard Banknote to
participate in strategic review process
* Innova Gaming Group Inc says "special committee has
determined that it is in best interests of innova to proceed
with strategic review process"
* special committee determined that pollard banknote was not
prepared to improve its proposal sufficiently for committee to
recommend deal
* strategic alternative transactions including soliciting
expressions of interest regarding acquisition of all of common
shares of company
