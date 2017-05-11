May 11 Innova Gaming Group Inc

* Innova announces Q1 financial results

* Innova Gaming Group Inc - revenue of $5.7 million in Q1-2017, compared to $5.4 million in Q1-2016

* Adjusted EPS of $0.06 in q1-2017

* Qtrly basic and diluted earnings per share $0.03

* Innova Gaming Group - "engaged in several late stage discussions with both existing and new customers to drive LT-3 deployments over next 12 months"