a day ago
BRIEF-Innovation Medical Management lowers H1 2017 net profit outlook to be 47-60 mln yuan
July 13, 2017 / 8:14 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Innovation Medical Management lowers H1 2017 net profit outlook to be 47-60 mln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Innovation Medical Management Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to be 47 million yuan to 60 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (56.9 million yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for H1 2017 to be 62 million yuan to 72 million yuan

* Comments that decreased sales of pearl culture business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WkSY7S

Further company coverage:

Beijing Headline News

