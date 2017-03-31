March 31 Innovation Medical Management Co Ltd

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 24.1 percent to 34.5 percent, or to be 19 million yuan to 22 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 29 million yuan

* Comments that decreased income from industrial shift, subsidiary's net profit reduction and increased costs as reasons

