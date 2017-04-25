April 25 Innovation Medical Management Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 9.1 percent to 26.6 percent, or to be 62 million yuan to 72 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (56.9 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of medical treatment and health business, as well as decreased loss of pearl culture business are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8XO4fs

