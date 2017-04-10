April 10 Innoviva Inc:

* Innoviva announces $50 million partial royalty notes redemption

* Innoviva Inc - Innoviva will prepay $50 million in outstanding principal, representing a substantial portion of co's $150 million capital return plan for 2017

* Innoviva Inc - announced that on may 15, 2017, next interest payment date under its non-recourse royalty notes due 2029