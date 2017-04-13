April 13 Innoviva Inc:
* Innoviva to undertake comprehensive review of its cost and
executive compensation structures
* Says expect review to result in meaningful savings in our
core operating costs that will benefit our financial performance
* Innoviva Inc- board expects to provide shareholders with
detailed outcomes of review in Q3 of 2017
* Innoviva Inc says review will be conducted expeditiously
and will be led by a special committee of independent directors
* Says as result of recent conversations with shareholders,
board determined to undertake fresh, comprehensive review of all
costs
* Innoviva Inc - urges shareholders to vote on white proxy
card in favor of current board of directors
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: