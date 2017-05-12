May 12 Innovus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Innovus Pharmaceuticals reports quarterly revenue for the first quarter 2017 of $2.2 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue $2.2 million versus $200,000

* Innovus Pharmaceuticals inc- cash balance totaled $2.4 million at march 31, 2017