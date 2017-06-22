June 22 Colcom Holdings Ltd:

* Says co's major shareholder, Innscor Africa's intention to extend offer to minority holders for purchase of their colcom shares in exchange for innscor shares

* Says co intends to apply to Zimbabwe Stock Exchange for voluntary delisting in terms of section 1 of Zimbabwe Stock Exchange listing requirements