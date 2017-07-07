July 7 Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp:
* Inotek Pharmaceuticals announces top-line results of phase
2 fixed-dose combination trial of trabodenoson and provides
corporate update
* Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp - company evaluating strategic
alternatives
* Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp - trabodenoson FDC
demonstrated moderate IOP reduction over latanoprost alone when
dosed in morning
* Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp - has engaged Perella
Weinberg Partners as a financial advisor to assist with
strategic review process
* Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp - trabodenoson FDC had
comparable efficacy dosed in afternoon, and at day 56 over
latanoprost alone
* Inotek Pharmaceuticals - addition of trabodenoson to
latanoprost offered no clinically meaningful advantage in eye
pressure reduction over latanoprost alone
* Inotek - based on these results and results for phase 3
matrx-1 monotherapy trial, co evaluating future clinical
potential of trabodenoson
