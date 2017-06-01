June 1 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Inovio announces clinical trial collaboration to evaluate
a novel t-cell immunotherapy in combination with a PD-l1
checkpoint inhibitor
* Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc - clinical collaboration with
Genentech, a member of Roche Group, for advanced bladder cancer
* Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc - multi-center open-label
trial will be managed by Inovio, and Genentech will supply
Atezolizumab
* Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc - trial is anticipated to
start in 2017 and designed to evaluate safety, immune response
and clinical efficacy
* Inovio Pharmaceuticals- majority of patients to be
enrolled in trial to have previously received, failed to
demonstrate meaningful response to checkpoint inhibitor alone
