April 11 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Inovio Ebola vaccine demonstrates robust immune responses with favorable safety profile in expanded clinical trial

* Inovio Pharma - results across both stages of trial showed that 95 pct of evaluable subjects generated an Ebola-specific antibody immune response

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc - Inovio's Ebola vaccine was well-tolerated with a favorable safety profile compared to viral vector-based Ebola vaccines

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc - plan to meet with regulators this year regarding a path forward for licensure of Ebola product