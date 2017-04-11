BRIEF-Sky Solar provides additional details on intended investigation of conduct of former CEO
* Sky solar provides additional details on intended investigation of conduct of former ceo and clarifications on shareholders meeting
April 11 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Inovio Ebola vaccine demonstrates robust immune responses with favorable safety profile in expanded clinical trial
* Inovio Pharma - results across both stages of trial showed that 95 pct of evaluable subjects generated an Ebola-specific antibody immune response
* Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc - Inovio's Ebola vaccine was well-tolerated with a favorable safety profile compared to viral vector-based Ebola vaccines
* Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc - plan to meet with regulators this year regarding a path forward for licensure of Ebola product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trinseo - on June 15, co will acquire all of outstanding shares of Api Applicazioni Plastiche Industriali for about $82 million, net of cash acquired - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rkp1Ix) Further company coverage:
* Skechers USA - U.S. Court denied Adidas' motion for preliminary injunction seeking to prevent co from selling mega-blade series of children's shoes