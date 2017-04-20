BRIEF-Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
April 20 Inpixon
* Inpixon - on April 19, co entered into exchange agreement with Hillair Capital Investments LP in connection with interest payment due on May 9, 2017
* Inpixon - agreement pursuant to co's 8% original issue discount senior secured convertible debenture in principal amount of $5.7 million held by note holder
* Inpixon - In relation with agreement, solely in respect of interest payment in amount of $343,267 due on May 9, under debenture co, note holder made certain changes Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2oNXC2X) Further company coverage:
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.