Unilever to start auction of spreads business in the autumn
LONDON, June 15 Unilever plans to kick off the auction for its margarine and spreads business this autumn, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.
March 23 Inplay Oil Corp:
* Inplay Oil Corp. Announces fourth quarter and 2016 year end financial and operating results
* Inplay Oil Corp qtrly ffo per share c$0.00
* Inplay Oil Corp - in 2017 we anticipate drilling a total of 12.0 net wells in our two core cardium areas of pembina and willesden green
* Inplay Oil Corp says Q4 2016 production averaged 2,712 boe/day, reflecting limited production from newly acquired assets as of november 7, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
