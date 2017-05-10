May 10 Inseego Corp:

* Inseego announces CFO transition

* Inseego Corp - Newman will be replaced by interim CFO Tom Allen

* Inseego Corp says Inseego will undertake a comprehensive search for a permanent CFO

* Michael Newman, chief financial officer, has decided to resign from his position effective May 15, 2017

* Inseego Corp - Allen previously served as interim CFO for Inseego's predecessor company, Novatel Wireless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: