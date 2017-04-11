April 11 Inseego Corp:
* Inseego Corp- on April 10, judgment entered in favor of
novatel wireless, in patent infringement lawsuit brought by
Carucel Investments
* Inseego Corp - jury found that novatel wireless' mifi
mobile hotspot devices do not infringe any of asserted claims in
four patents owned by Carucel
* Inseego Corp says company "does not believe there is merit
to an appeal" by Carucel and intends to "vigorously" defend any
appeal
* Inseego Corp - adverse judgment could have material
adverse effect on co's business, results of operations,
financial condition and cash flows
Source text: (bit.ly/2p4OFQZ)
Further company coverage: