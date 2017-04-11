April 11 Inseego Corp:

* Inseego Corp- on April 10, judgment entered in favor of novatel wireless, in patent infringement lawsuit brought by Carucel Investments

* Inseego Corp - jury found that novatel wireless' mifi mobile hotspot devices do not infringe any of asserted claims in four patents owned by Carucel

* Inseego Corp says company "does not believe there is merit to an appeal" by Carucel and intends to "vigorously" defend any appeal

* Inseego Corp - adverse judgment could have material adverse effect on co's business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows