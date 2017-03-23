BRIEF-Accuray Inc signs new revolving loan agreement
* Closed a new $52 million senior secured revolving loan facility with Midcap Financial Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Inseego Corp
* Inseego Corp - on March 20, 2017, Inseego Corp entered into a twelfth amendment to credit and security agreement with Novatel Wireless, Inc.
* Inseego Corp - amendment decreased aggregate amount available under revolving credit facility from $48.0 million to $10.0 million
* Inseego Corp - amendment increased applicable margin to 4.00 percent when interest is based on daily three month libor rate - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2nIxcQo) Further company coverage:
* Closed a new $52 million senior secured revolving loan facility with Midcap Financial Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The9 limited signs definitive agreement regarding private placement
* DeepMarkit corp - has concluded a private placement with Allstate Enterprise Consulting Limited