March 23 Inseego Corp

* Inseego Corp - on March 20, 2017, Inseego Corp entered into a twelfth amendment to credit and security agreement with Novatel Wireless, Inc.

* Inseego Corp - amendment decreased aggregate amount available under revolving credit facility from $48.0 million to $10.0 million

* Inseego Corp - amendment increased applicable margin to 4.00 percent when interest is based on daily three month libor rate