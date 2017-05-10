BRIEF-Intelsat announces pricing of senior notes
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
May 10 Inseego Corp
* Inseego reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.14
* Q1 loss per share $0.28
* Q1 revenue fell 17.2 percent to $55.4 million
* Inseego Corp says subscribers for ctrack iot telematics solutions grew by 15.7% year-over-year for Q1
* Inseego Corp says sale of Mifi Mobile Broadband Business to T.C.L. remains subject to regulatory approval by Cfius
* Inseego Corp sees Q2 SAAS, software and services revenue $14.0 million - $15.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alberta Securities Commission - following a hearing on june 16, dismissed application by pointnorth capital inc., pointnorth capital (gp) lp, others
June 19 Tesla Inc is close to an agreement to produce its electric cars in China for the first time and gain better access to the world's largest auto market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.