May 3 Insight Enterprises Inc:

* Insight Enterprises Inc reports record first quarter 2017 results and increases full year 2017 guidance

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.56

* Q1 earnings per share $0.38

* Q1 sales $1.48 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.37 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.03 to $3.13

* Insight enterprises inc - for full year 2017, company now expects its business to deliver sales growth of 15% to 18% compared to 2016

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.84, revenue view $6.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S