BRIEF-Dominion Energy Inc completes decommissioning milestone at Kewaunee Power Station
June 6 Insignia Systems Inc:
* Says as of May 29, 2017, pops bookings for quarter ending June 30, 2017 were trending slightly below same point in Q2 of 2016
* Total bookings for pops programs set to run in remainder of 2017 remain relatively flat compared to same point in 2016 - SEC filing
* Although Co expects new sales opportunities in H2 of 2017, it continues to project loss for 2017 as result of investments necessary to restart revenue growth Source text: (bit.ly/2sNUYcT) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 21 Diageo Plc has agreed to buy George Clooney's high-end tequila brand Casamigos in a deal valuing it at up to $1 billion, as the world's largest spirits maker seeks to boost its presence in a high-growth market.
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing