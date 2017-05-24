UPDATE 3-Britain's Prince Philip to spend second night in hospital
* Philip, 96, suffering from infection (Updates with prince remaining in hospital)
May 24Inspec Inc
* Says 150,000 units of its 8th series options were exercised to 150,000 shares of its common stock through private placement, on May 24
* Says the shares were exercised at the price of 950 yen per share
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/7a1mPO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Philip, 96, suffering from infection (Updates with prince remaining in hospital)
WASHINGTON, June 21 A federal judge has approved a temporary halt of a merger between sport fantasy companies DraftKings and FanDuel.
June 21 Losses from cyber crimes rose 24 percent in 2016 to over $1.33 billion, according to a report by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).