July 31 (Reuters) - Inspira Financial Inc

* Inspira Financial Inc announces its board has decided to explore strategic alternatives

* Has initiated its strategic review of its businesses

* Inspira Financial Inc - ‍until a final transaction, if any, is known, company is suspending its quarterly dividend payments​

* As part of strategic review, Edward Brann will assume role of interim chief executive officer again effective July 31