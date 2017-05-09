BRIEF-QEP announces expansion of its board of directors
* Q.E.P. Co., Inc. announces expansion of its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 InspireMD Inc
* Revenue for Q1 ended March 31, 2017 was $569,000 compared to $563,000 during same period in 2016
* Q1 loss per share $0.81 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2q3Z7sV) Further company coverage:
* Q.E.P. Co., Inc. announces expansion of its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Antioquia Gold Inc enters into an investor relations agreement and provides corporate update
* Enphase Energy Inc - on June 13, 2017, co entered into a master license agreement with Flextronics Industrial, Ltd