June 28 INSPLANET AB (PUBL):

* SIGNS DEAL ABOUT INVESTING SEK 6.3 MILLION IN PARTLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY

* INVESTMENT TO BE FINANCED PARTLY THROUGH NEW ISSUE AND PARTLY BY ACQUIRING SHARES FROM CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS

* INSPLANET'S STAKE IN SWEDISH MOTOR ADVISORS WILL INCREASE TO 90 PERCENT FROM CURRENT 52 PERCENT

* IN TOTAL SEK 5.5 MILLION WILL BE SUPPLIED TO SUBSIDIARY IN LIQUID ASSETS