BRIEF-Columbus Energy prelim. Q2 net profit at 2.1 mln zlotys
* PRELIM. Q2 REVENUE 9.8 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 28 INSPLANET AB (PUBL):
* SIGNS DEAL ABOUT INVESTING SEK 6.3 MILLION IN PARTLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY
* INVESTMENT TO BE FINANCED PARTLY THROUGH NEW ISSUE AND PARTLY BY ACQUIRING SHARES FROM CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS
* INSPLANET'S STAKE IN SWEDISH MOTOR ADVISORS WILL INCREASE TO 90 PERCENT FROM CURRENT 52 PERCENT
* IN TOTAL SEK 5.5 MILLION WILL BE SUPPLIED TO SUBSIDIARY IN LIQUID ASSETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Ramon S. Matias, first vice president has resigned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 29 - India's NSE index rose on Thursday, heading for its first gaining session in seven, as banks and information technology stocks jumped in a broader recovery led by value buying.