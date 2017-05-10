May 10 VARDIA INSURANCE GROUP ASA:

* Q1 PREMIUMS EARNED FOR OWN ACCOUNT WAS NOK 37.0 MILLION (NOK 51.2 MILLION)

* Q1 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS WAS NOK 21.6 MILLION (LOSS OF NOK 53.0 MILLION), NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY NON-RECURRING EXPENSES OF NOK 6.5 MILLION

* FORECASTS SOLVENCY RATIO TO STAY ABOVE 200% THROUGH 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)