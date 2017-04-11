CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as financial, energy stocks lead broad retreat
* Financial stocks fall 0.5 percent, energy stocks fall 1.2 percent
April 11 Instagram:
* Instagram says launching new Direct to make it easy to turn conversations into a visual conversation with photos and videos
* Instagram says since last update in November 2016, number of people using Direct has grown from 300 million to 375 million - Blog
* Instagram says texts and reshares will now appear in the same thread with disappearing photos and videos Source text (bit.ly/2onYhYM) Further company coverage:
* Financial stocks fall 0.5 percent, energy stocks fall 1.2 percent
LONDON, June 15 Top Monitise shareholder Cavendish Asset Management said on Thursday an offer from U.S. rival Fiserv for the British financial services technology firm was too low, and it would vote against the deal.
June 14 A J.P. Morgan Chase & Co employee filed a federal sex discrimination complaint on Thursday accusing the bank of discriminating against fathers by giving them paid parental leave on different terms than mothers based on a stereotype that women should care for children.