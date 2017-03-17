March 17 Installed Building Products Inc
* Installed Building Products announces plans to refinance
its existing credit facilities
* Installed Building Products - seeking to refinance about
$96 million of debt outstanding under existing term loan
* Installed Building Products - seeking to refinance about
$125 million outstanding under existing delayed draw term loan
* Installed Building Products - company anticipates
refinancing facilities with proceeds of a new five-year $100
million ABL revolving credit facility
* Installed Building Products - company anticipates
refinancing facilities with proceeds of a seven-year $300
million term loan B facility
* Installed Building Products - terms of potential
refinancing to be disclosed upon completion of transaction,
expected to be announced in April 2017
