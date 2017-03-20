BRIEF-Anaconda Mining sold record 4,658 ounces of gold in Q4
* Anaconda Mining sells a record 4,658 ounces of gold, generating over $7.72m in gold sales in the fourth quarter FY2017
March 20 Installed Building Products Inc :
* Installed Building products announces the acquisition of Custom Glass Atlanta
* Installed Building Products Inc says acquisition adds approximately $11 million of annualized revenue
* Installed Building Products Inc says acquisition of Custom Glass Atlanta Inc and Atlanta Commercial Glazing Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kingdom Holding Co - transaction makes KHC one of largest holders of preferred shares in Careem and will grant KHC a board seat on Careem's board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Kingdom Holding Co]
