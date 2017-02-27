BRIEF-Celsion Corp files to withdraw stock and warrants offering
* Celsion Corp - Files to withdraw stock offering - SEC filing
Feb 27 Installed Building Products Inc
* Installed building products reports record results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.44
* Q4 earnings per share $0.35
* Q4 revenue $234 million versus I/B/E/S view $232.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds shareholder comment, paragraphs 4-5)
* Gowest Gold Ltd - Gowest and Northern Sun enter into a definitive agreement to operate mill as a 50/50 joint-venture