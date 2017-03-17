BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
March 17 Institutional Financial Markets Inc
* Institutional financial markets inc - unit entered into a letter agreement with Sandler O'neill & Partners L.P - sec filing
* Institutional financial markets inc - agreement was entered into in connection with company's existing repurchase plan
* Institutional financial markets -Sandler O'Neill & partners to buy on ifmi's behalf, up to $2 million shares of co, $0.001 par value/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V