March 17 Institutional Financial Markets Inc

* Institutional financial markets inc - unit entered into a letter agreement with Sandler O'neill & Partners L.P - sec filing

* Institutional financial markets inc - agreement was entered into in connection with company's existing repurchase plan

* Institutional financial markets -Sandler O'Neill & partners to buy on ifmi's behalf, up to $2 million shares of co, $0.001 par value/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: