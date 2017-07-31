FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Instructure Q2 revenue $38.0 mln versus $ 25.9 mln
July 31, 2017 / 8:22 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Instructure Q2 revenue $38.0 mln versus $ 25.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Instructure Inc

* Instructure reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $152.9 million to $154.1 million

* Sees Q3 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.30 to $0.32

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue about $40.2 million to $40.8 million

* Instructure Inc qtrly loss per share non-GAAP $ 0.32

* Instructure Inc qtrly loss per share GAAP $ 0.45

* Instructure Inc for full year ending December 31, 2017, instructure expects non-GAAP net loss per share of $1.26 to $1.23 per common share

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.31, revenue view $39.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-1.27, revenue view $151.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Instructure inc qtrly revenue $ 38.0 million versus $ 25.9 million

* Q2 revenue view $37.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

