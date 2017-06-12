BRIEF-Office Depot, Centriq Tech partner on asset management platform
* Office Depot Inc partners with Centriq Technology on asset management platform
June 12 Insulet Corp:
* Insulet presents positive omnipod® horizon™ hybrid closed-loop study results in children
* Insulet Corp - new data demonstrated pediatric and adolescent populations experienced positive results consistent with performance in adult population
* First Cobalt Corp says entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of CobalTech Mining Inc
* ECHOSTAR MOBILE AND THALES PARTNER ON MOBILE SATELLITE CONNECTIVITY FOR PUBLIC PROTECTION AND DISASTER RELIEF