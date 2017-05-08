BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
May 8 Insulet Corp
* Insulet reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 revenue $101.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $97.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 18 percent
* Insulet Corp says insulet raises mid-point of full year 2017 revenue guidance
* Insulet Corp says for year ending December 31, 2017, raising mid-point of its revenue guidance and is now expecting a range of $425 to $440 million
* Insulet Corp says for quarter ending June 30, 2017, company is introducing revenue guidance in range of $104 to $108 million
* FY2017 revenue view $432.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $104.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing